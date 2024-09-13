4 QB options the Dolphins must consider immediately with Tua Tagovailoa injured
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins quarterback, but he could miss time in 2024 after suffering another concussion, his third in three seasons. The Dolphins backup options are Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle - not ideal.
Unfortunately for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins, there isn't much to choose from should Tua miss any considerable time this season. If the Dolphins stick with Thompson as their starter should Tagovailoa miss more than a week or two, Miami will have to make a decision: play out the season and get a high draft pick, or look for a replacement who can play with more potential than Thompson brings.
The list of quarterbacks available is not deep. In fact, the current status of quarterbacks that are free agents is not good and there are not many that could be had in a trade. Still, might the Dolphins be interested in one of these four signal-callers?
Ryan Tannehill is still at home waiting for the right call
Ryan Tannehill is looking more and more like he might be the best available option for the Dolphins. He is healthy, he has experience, and he is yet to sign with a new team. Tannehill isn't a perfect quarterback, but he can make quick reads, and the Dolphins need a quarterback who can make those types of plays.
It isn't a perfect fit, but no one is at the point of the season. The Dolphins are not going to win with Thompson as their quarterback, but they might have a shot with Tannehill. If the Dolphins are going to be without Tagovailoa for a lengthy period of time, Tannehill should be the one who gets called.
Taylor Heinicke and Easton Stick are behind Justin Herbert in LA
The Chargers are all-in on Justin Herbert now that he is healthy. They have two backups in Taylor Heinecke and Easton Stick. Both are players that could potentially help the Dolphins this year. Of the two, Heinicke is the more experienced. He has started for the Commanders and at one point was considered to be a potential long-term solution. In Miami, he could be a decent bridge option until Tua returns, though it's important to note he was recently acquired by LA. Stick is a promising young quarterback, but he will be stuck for years beind Herbert. Of the two, perhaps Stick would be the most likely to get dealt?
A Jimmy Garoppolo trade is something to consider for the Dolphins
Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't been a good quarterback in a long time, but he knows the system that McDaniel is using. Suspended for the first two weeks of the season, the Dolphins could try and get him from the Rams. He isn't ideal, but given the other options, the Dolphins could do a lot worse, like stay with Thompson.
Garoppolo has more than enough starting experience, can do just enough to create opportunities, and can win football games with a solid rushing attack to limit his need to throw. Would Miami look to make this move? Probably not, but you never know.