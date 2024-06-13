4 reasons Dolphins fans should be worried about Tua Tagovailoa this season
By Brian Miller
3. Replicating last year's stats
Tagovailoa posted career numbers in 2023, and the Dolphins and their fans are hoping for another repeat, but they should be cautious as well. Teams struggled to figure out the Dolphins' offense early in the season, and by the end of the year, Miami had to get more creative as defenses caught up.
Repeating those stats that had Tagovailoa at or near the top in many categories is going to be hard to replicate. For starters, there are better teams that he will face in 2024, and the season-ending schedule is not favorable to the Dolphins or their QB.
He needed just under 400 yards passing last year to become the only quarterback since Dan Marino to throw for 5,000 yards with the Dolphins. Will he do that this year? Miami Dolphins fans should hope he doesn't chase 5,000. Fans should hope for a much more balanced offensive attack that showcases the run game as much as the passing game.
There will be opportunities for Tagovailoa to put up big numbers throughout the year, but his strength here will be consistency and leadership rather than the most passing yards and a league MVP challenge.