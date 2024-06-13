4 reasons Dolphins fans should be worried about Tua Tagovailoa this season
By Brian Miller
1. The ability to make plays with his legs
The signal-caller is at his best when he can extend plays and create mismatches downfield. In 2023, teams were not worried about Tagovailoa running the ball and his concerns over injury were evident as he rarely pushed forward for a first down. That may have been coached to keep him healthy, but in 2024, Tua has to recognize when the defense leaves him uncovered and exploit that.
There is no reason why he can't pick up first downs running the ball. He is quick enough and has good vision. He has shown the physicality to lower his shoulder and press forward. The concussions suffered in 2022 were clearly on his mind in 2023. Now, he has to put that behind him and make plays with his legs when given the chance.
If Tagovailoa can make enough plays, not like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, but enough to make the defense know it is possible, the opposition will have to account for that when game planning. It is one less defender that would be assigned to a WR or RB and that gives Mike McDaniel an edge. Tagovailoa has to have the confidence to make it happen.