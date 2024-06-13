Phin Phanatic
4 reasons Dolphins fans should be worried about Tua Tagovailoa this season

Tagovailoa is facing a huge season with the Miami Dolphins.

By Brian Miller

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1. The ability to make plays with his legs

The signal-caller is at his best when he can extend plays and create mismatches downfield. In 2023, teams were not worried about Tagovailoa running the ball and his concerns over injury were evident as he rarely pushed forward for a first down. That may have been coached to keep him healthy, but in 2024, Tua has to recognize when the defense leaves him uncovered and exploit that.

There is no reason why he can't pick up first downs running the ball. He is quick enough and has good vision. He has shown the physicality to lower his shoulder and press forward. The concussions suffered in 2022 were clearly on his mind in 2023. Now, he has to put that behind him and make plays with his legs when given the chance.

If Tagovailoa can make enough plays, not like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, but enough to make the defense know it is possible, the opposition will have to account for that when game planning. It is one less defender that would be assigned to a WR or RB and that gives Mike McDaniel an edge. Tagovailoa has to have the confidence to make it happen.

