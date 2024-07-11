4 remaining free agents with Miami Dolphins connections
By Brian Miller
2. Billy Turner
Billy Turner was a big bust for the Miami Dolphins way back in 2014. After being drafted, Turner lasted only two full seasons with the Dolphins. He played 2.5 seasons in Denver, three in Green Bay, went back to Denver for a year and last year he played for the Jets. He's a bit of a journeyman, no doubt.
Turner isn't a starting tackle anymore, but he played in 14 games last year and has started 63 games since leaving the Dolphins. He would provide valuable depth to the right tackle position, and he can play guard as well on the right side - something he has done several times in his career.
The days of big contracts for Turner are over and the Dolphins would be able to add him to the team at near vet-minimum. He may not be an ideal addition but as a former Miami lineman, he is still on the market and still may have a little more life in his career.