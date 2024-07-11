4 remaining free agents with Miami Dolphins connections
Several free agents still have ties to the Dolphins if they want to kick those tires.
By Brian Miller
4 of 4
1. Connor Williams
Connor Williams is believed to be ready to go for the start of training camp. His agent Drew Rosenhaus believes he will be looking only for a center job in 2024 and that would rule out the Dolphins who don't need a center at this time.
Grier will need to make some amends with Williams and then convince him to play guard for them. Would Williams be interested in joining Miami this summer? The team that refused to give him a contract extension last year before he got injured?
It's hard to imagine the Dolphins reaching out to Williams, but it would be smart to at least gauge his interest in joining the roster. If Miami could get him on the team for this season, the offensive line would be in much better shape than it is now.