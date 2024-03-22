4 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 21 to in next months draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have six draft picks this year but only two in the early rounds. Chris Grier needs to change that.
Miami will be selecting in the following spots in April's NFL Draft.
They lost a 3rd round pick as part of the penalty for tampering by Stephen Ross in 2019 and they traded their 4th round pick to the Broncos as part of the Bradley Chubb deal.
- Round 1: Pick 21
- Round 2: Pick 55
- Round 5: Pick 158
- Round 6: Pick 184 (from Chicago) and Pick 198
- Round 7: Pick 241
Chris Grier is no stranger to making moves. We saw him move up and down three years ago when he traded the 3rd overall pick to the 49ers. Now, he is in a position once again to make moves that will bolster his draft cache.
It would be surprising if Grier made a move prior to the draft. It would almost have to be a "Too good to be true" type offer. The Dolphins have options at 21 that will make an immediate impact on their roster in 2024.
The Dolphins have been linked to several prospects including WR Brian Thomas, Jr., OT Troy Fautanu, DT Byron Murphy, II, and Jackson Powers Johnson. Still, the Dolphins could move down and still draft a quality pick.