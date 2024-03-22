4 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 21 to in next months draft
By Brian Miller
The Carolina Panthers make a lot of sense for the Miami Dolphins to trade with.
The Panthers traded their first pick in the draft to the Bears and won't select in round one. Their first selection won't come until pick 33, the first selection in round two.
Miami can afford to trade down to 33, especially if they are considering WR Xavier Worthy who has been a second-round projected WR. Carolina needs to do something big and getting a player that will help their young QB, Bryce Young, succeed is important.
The Panthers have a lot of needs and may not want to lose more draft picks to jump around. Moving up from 33 to 21 won't be astronomically cheap but it will likely cost them at least their first 2nd round pick (33) and their 3rd round pick (65). It could potentially cost the Panthers a selection in the 2025 draft as well.
The Panthers are likely going to draft a WR and they could stay at 33 and take Worthy or Ladd McConkey of Georgia but if they really like someone, say, Brian Thomas, Jr. there is a landing spot with Miami.