4 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 21 to in next months draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers have a history of making deals and this year, they could make another.
The 49ers are loaded with draft picks this year, 10 to be exact. Of those 10 selections, four come in the first three rounds. The 49ers could make a big splash and move down from 31 to 21 with Miami. They would give up the 31st overall pick and their 2nd-round pick is at 63. Miami may even opt to take the trade with a 3rd and 4th round selection instead.
The 49ers have two 3rd round selections and two selections in round four. There are a lot of expectations for the 49ers to be movers in this draft. The 49ers need help at defensive end and offensive tackle but the tackle pool could be low by the time they pick at 31.
If the Dolphins are not interested in adding a tackle in round one and the 49ers see a player they want at 21 there should be mutual interest in making a deal. It won't be as great as what Miami received when they traded the 3rd overall pick a few years ago but for the Dolphins, it doesn't need to be. They need to add mid-round picks and the 49ers could provide them.