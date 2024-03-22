4 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 21 to in next months draft
By Brian Miller
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't pick too far after the Dolphins so a trade with Miami could make sense.
The Buccaneers will enter the draft needing safety help, edge help, corner help, and wide receiver. Despite the return of Mike Evans, there is still a belief the Buccaneers will go WR in round one and they may be looking at Brian Thomas, Jr.
Thomas is expected to potentially be sitting at 21 when the Dolphins select. If the Bucs covet the young wide receiver they may try and jump Miami but they could also make a move with the Dolphins and Miami could drop back and get Worthy or even trade again.
Miami would get the 26th pick in round one and likely a 3rd or 4th. The Bucs have two picks in round three which would make sense for compensation. Their second selection in round 3 is pick 92 from Detroit and that would make more sense than the Buc's own pick three selections earlier.
It does bear keeping an eye on as the draft gets closer to see what changes with the Buccaneers needs.