4 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 21 to in next months draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not move out of round one entirely but the Washington Commanders could come into play.
The Commanders have the 2nd overall pick in round one. They will then pick in the 36 slot. If they wanted to make a big splash, trading back into round one would make a lot of sense. They could get two first round picks and fill big needs.
Washington has two picks in round 2 so moving 36 to get up to 21 would be easily absorbed. They also have 3 selections in round three and two in round five. The Dolphins could ask for 36, 67, and 100 to move down but that still may not be enough to entice Grier.
What could more likely happen is the Dolphins could drop down from 21 to the latter part of the first round and then move down again with Washington. This would be far less expensive for the Commanders and give Grier a better idea of what is on the board when he is up in round one and potentially who may be available at 36.
While Washington has the draft picks, they also are rebuilding their roster and they may opt to stay put and let the chips fall where they may.