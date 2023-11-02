4 things I think we know about the Miami Dolphins at the halfway point
We're just about halfway through the NFL season and I think there are some firm, things we can state about the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins know who they are.
There's a bunch of stuff you can say about the Miami Dolphins. You can say their offense is a freak of nature. You can say they run a ton of motion and shifts in an attempt to get the defense off balance and out of place. You can say they will throw the ball more than they run it even at times where it appears they should be running it. You can say the defense is built to not give up the big play and besides the deep ball to AJ Brown, I don't recall another deep play made on them.
These are just a few off the top of my head that you can say about the 2023 Miami Dolphins.
Most of all, I think you can say that the Miami Dolphins know who they are when they enter every game. They have an identity on both sides of the ball. Even though some of the things they consistently do such as not running on 3rd and short or playing off coverage on 3rd down, you know they know it's coming.
I think self-awareness is one of the most important characteristics a person or a football team can have and I think the Miami Dolphins led by Mike McDaniel know what they want to be and are what they want to be.
This isn't to say that McDaniel or Fangio is incapable of changing. I feel if they felt that they had to do some different approaches I feel they would.
There are so many teams out there who don't know what their identity is or what each game is going to bring. Take the Chiefs, they're a good team but what do they do well on offense? I really don't know outside of letting Patrick Mahomes figure it out.
With Miami, I know they're going to run creative play-actions out of the gun, they're going to attempt to run the ball out on the edges, they aren't going to scheme open the tight end, McDaniel is going to wear long sleeves in Miami, and they're going to get the ball to Tyreek Hill as often as possible, and that they fully trust Tua Tagovailoa. I know this entering every game and it's reassuring.