4 under-the-radar players that will make an impact on the Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans will attend training camp practices and they will erupt with "oohs and ahhs" every time a starter makes a big play. Dolphins supporters should expect their starters to make big plays, but the success of the season may fall on the players that will fly under the radar this year.
With that in mind, which guys should the Miami faithful have their eyes on moving forward? We've got you covered in this piece:
4. Benito Jones
Benito Jones is an interesting player. He was with Miami previously, but had only a handful of NFL snaps until last season. Last year, Jones started 15 of the 17 games he appeared in and made 26 tackles. Statistically, he wasn't great, but he worked well in the Lions' rotation, and this year, he should fit in with the Dolphins.
Jones is being overlooked by guys like Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell, but there is no question that he can play at this level, and he should emerge as the third tackle in the Dolphins' rotation. While everyone is seeing which of the other eight DTs will emerge to replace Christian Wilkins, Jones may be the quiet one who actually gets it done.
He's got experience on his side, which will benefit him. We'll find out how ready he is once camp gets here, but he should also be ready to make an impact for this squad in 2024. We're excited to see what he can get done this fall and winter.