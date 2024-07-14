4 under-the-radar players that will make an impact on the Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
2. Jack Driscoll
Most Dolphins fans will be watching Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones as the battle for the right guard takes place during camp. Eichenberg makes a lot of sense, given his experience, but his inconsistencies from play-to-play are a concern. He was a much better center than guard, and while he wants to compete for a starting job at guard, he may not win it.
Jack Driscoll is interesting because he has played in a good scheme with the Eagles, and while he has only started 17 games in his four years, he is continuing to develop. Could this lead to him pushing for significant playing time?
Throughout free agency, OTAs, and minicamp, Driscoll has quietly gone on about his job. Dolphins fans continued to pound the desk for better players to compete at guard, but the front office didn't address the position beyond what they had last year and a couple of minor depth additions. Is Driscoll one of those minor depth additions? That remains to be seen, but when training camp starts, Driscoll could rise to the top of the group and be the pleasant surprise Miami Dolphins fans are hoping for.