4 under-the-radar players that will make an impact on the Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
1. Anthony Walker Jr.
When fans and media look at the Dolphins roster, they see Jordyn Brooks, Chop Robinson, and they comment on the recovery of Phillips and Chubb. What they don't mention often enough, is the potential of Anthony Walker Jr.
Walker has played seven seasons in the NFL and started 75 games. As a middle linebacker, he has 513 career tackles and 4.5 sacks. Walker is consistent when he is healthy, but that has been the knock keeping his name from being more recognized.
His last two seasons with the Browns have been marred by injury, but he can make a difference when he is healthy. Right now, Walker isn't making waves, and he won't until the pads go on at camp. Walker may not be a name that many fans talk about, but he could become one they mention after every game.