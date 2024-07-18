4 underrated camp battles Dolphins fans must focus on
By Matt Serniak
We are officially back into the real part of the NFL calendar. Rookies have reported to camp and the veterans will be arriving on July 23. Miami Dolphins football is just about back and that is a wonderful thing.
Things have been quite dormant on the Dolphins front over the past few weeks, which is a good thing. Outside of Tyreek Hill becoming a father again, showing his pursuit of numbers put up by Phillip Rivers, not much has happened with the team.
With that said, everyone is still waiting to see what happens with Tua Tagovailoa and his contract extension. It seems like every day some NFL insider puts out a quick nugget about where things stand between Tua and the Dolphins. Will things actually get done? No one knows.
However, this article is about under-the-radar camp battles that fans should be focused on. With every new season comes brand new camp battles that provide plenty of intrigue. Having said that, here are a few in particular that will be a ton of fun to follow:
4. Robert Jones vs. Liam Eichenberg. vs. Jake Driscoll
Who will be the starting right guard to open the campaign for the Dolphins? The candidates for this rather important position are Robert Jones, who is penciled in as the starter as of this writing on ESPN, everyone’s new favorite punching bag now that Austin Jackson turned it around Liam Eichenberg, and journeyman Jake Driscoll. Not exactly the Hogs of Washington from the 80s, but this is what happens when the front office sticks to their guns; their guns being to not worry too deeply about the offensive line.
It’s hard to say who has the inside track. You’d think it would be Eichenberg due to him starting 12 games last year and actually playing decently or at least better than he previously had. Maybe another year under the tutelage of Butch Barry will unlock even more skill? It's hard to say.
Barry will have to be on his game to figure out which one of these guys solidifies the Dolphins offensive line. He did wonders last year with that group and he just about has the same group besides Aaron Brewer at center.