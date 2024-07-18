4 underrated camp battles Dolphins fans must focus on
By Matt Serniak
3. Raheem Mostert vs. De'Von Achane
The guys who run behind the offensive line are an interesting bunch. You’d think it’s a slam dunk deal that Raheem Mostert will be the pure No. 1 back, but would it be a surprise to see De’Von Achane getting the first snap of the season as the starter? Not at all.
Some out there would actually like to see Mostert have his snaps cut back just a little bit for the first half or so of the season. It would allow the young guys to get more runs and then when the stakes get higher and the weather shifts, then Mostert can be unleashed. I realize some fans would like to see Mostert ridden into the ground and then have Achane pick up after that, but it would be best to have as many healthy RBs as possible at the end of the campaign.
Maybe rookie Jaylen Wright will do a run-in (wrestling jargon, keep up) and insert his name seriously into this competition. The most likely scenario is that Wright will get some carries here and there early in the year and if he is adjusting quickly, his role will increase. There's hope that Mike McDaniel will see the benefit of this and make sure Wright gets ample playing time in 2024 too.