4 underrated camp battles Dolphins fans must focus on
By Matt Serniak
Honorable mention: the battle at tight end for the Dolphins
A sneaky camp battle is the one between Durham Smythe, Julian Hill and Jody Fortson Jr. Jonnu Smith is going to be No. 1 due to what he can bring in the passing game, but if McDaniel has aspirations for some more two tight end sets and he wants to legit pass-catchers out of the position, that makes way for Hill or Fortson.
Could Fortson potentially have the edge here and make an impact for Miami? Call it a gut feeling, but that could prove to be the case. Fortson missed all of last year with a shoulder injury, but based on photos and videos from his offseason workouts, Fortson is looking ready to be a beast in '24.
Plenty of people are in Smythe's corner, but Fortson brings a little bit more in the pass-receiving department. We just need to see that he isn't a liability blocking. If he can prove that he isn't, then we indeed could be seeing plenty of him this fall and winter.