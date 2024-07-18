4 underrated camp battles Dolphins fans must focus on
By Matt Serniak
2. Kader Kohou vs. Nik Needham
Kader Kohou vs. Nik Needham for the nickel corner position is a fun one because both guys can get the job done. At the same time, are they that much different from one another?. This means that whoever doesn’t win the job will see the field sooner than later eventually.
Both guys can play and Anthony Weaver won’t feel too nervous using both guys judicially. You have to think that Kohou will have the inside track on being the first guy in line to be the pure No. 1 nickel corner. Kohou did it last season and Needham is coming off a year where he was coming back from an Achilles injury.
You could see last campaign that Needham was not the player he was before the injury. That's to be expected, but now is the time to show that he can still be a reliable player for a new-look defense with Weaver calling the shots. It will be interesting to see how things play out there.