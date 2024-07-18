4 underrated camp battles Dolphins fans must focus on
By Matt Serniak
1. Neville Gallimore vs. Benito Jones vs. Brandon Pili vs. Teair Tart vs. mystery opponent
Who will win the nose tackle job is anyone’s guess. The potential players are Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones, Brandon Pili, and Teair Tart. On paper, you’d give the early lead to Tart, who signed a one-year deal in April. It wasn’t for a ton, but they made it a point to sign him. Who knows, it might be a nose tackle by committee with this one.
Pili showed in the preseason last summer that he has a little something going on when it comes to clogging up the middle. He was one of those preseason darlings that countless Miami supporters really enjoyed watching. Perhaps now that the nose tackle position is truly up for grabs, he will dial it in even more.
I added the mystery opponent element to this because you never know, a surprise playmaker could end up becoming the Week 1 starter. Could a late free agent signing be on the way? Again, you never know what might go down in the coming weeks. All of these battles we listed will be fun to watch develop and get updates on. Soon enough, everyone can watch the preseason games to see who’s doing what on both sides of the ball.