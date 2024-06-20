4 underrated Miami Dolphins moves from GM Chris Grier this offseason
By Brian Miller
This offseason, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier didn't have a lot of money to work with, but he made the most of what he did have. While Grier has faced a ton of criticism from fans in recent years, few people can question how strong of a job he's done in recent months.
People are still talking about the Calais Campbell signing, which came after a while of speculation. Outside of that, there have been some under-the-radar moves from Grier we've loved, highlighted by these four:
4. Signing Aaron Brewer
When the Dolphins made the decision to not extend Connor Williams prior to last season, it was a risk. Williams was playing great football up until his injury. That injury had people worried it could have been career ending. Had Williams not been hurt, he likely would have been re-signed prior to the start of free agency.
Enter Aaron Brewer. Brewer, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, is an athletic, hard-hitting offensive lineman. He is bruising at the point of attack and nimble enough to pull after the snap and make blocks down the line. Brewer fits well into the Butch Barry system, and he should be a Day 1 starter barring injury. The Dolphins are hoping that is the case.
With Brewer calling the line signals and blocking assignments, the Dolphins should see no drop-off in production from the position. While Williams was good at what he did, Brewer is a far more natural center than Williams, who was a converted guard.
There is still a chance the Dolphins bring back Williams later in the year if he is cleared to resume practice, but this line now belongs to Brewer. As for Grier, he got a good player who is a bit underrated and under the radar with something to prove.