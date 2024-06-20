4 underrated Miami Dolphins moves from GM Chris Grier this offseason
By Brian Miller
3. Re-signing Kendall Lamm
When the Dolphins entered free agency, they had a question mark at left tackle. Rumors were swirling that Terron Armstead may call it a career. The Dolphins didn't have much money to spend and the market was quite thin at the position. The Dolphins could have drafted a left tackle in Round 1, but instead opted to take Patrick Paul in the second round. Paul is a developmental player. He has a lot of potential and should be ready to replace Armstead in 2025, but the Dolphins need someone who can step in now.
The problem facing Grier is that he has a high cap hit from Armstead. The LT restructured part of his contract to give the Dolphins cap relief, but Miami couldn't afford to release him this year and the hit from a retirement could have been problematic as well.
Enter Kendall Lamm. The Dolphins had Lamm on the field last year, and when he was in the game for Armstead, you hardly noticed a change in play. Lamm isn't elite, but he is good enough to be far better than average when he is needed. The fact he could take the field and the offense did not have a drop in production is huge.
Lamm will not start in 2024 unless Armstead can't play and at some point we all know that will happen. Lamm could have played for another team, but Grier made the right and smart move to bring him back to the Dolphins.