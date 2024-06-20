4 underrated Miami Dolphins moves from GM Chris Grier this offseason
By Brian Miller
2. Bringing back Benito Jones
Benito Jones cut his teeth with the Dolphins. An undrafted free agent in 2020, he spent most of his season on the practice squad. He played in only six games in his rookie year and then joined the Detroit Lions in 2022 after sitting the entire 2021 season on the Dolphins PS.
In August 2022, the Dolphins released Jones as part of their final cuts and he was claimed by the Lions. It was a great opportunity for the young defensive tackle. Joining the Lions was a smart move by Jones. In Miami, he was buried behind Zach Sieler, Christian Wilkins, and Raekwon Davis.
In Detroit, he got an opportunity. Jones played in all 17 games in 2022, but didn't start. He posted only 16 combined tackles, but the Lions didn't throw him to the curb. In 2023, Jones started 15 of 17 games for the playoff-bound team led by former Dolphins interim HC Dan Campbell. Jones posted only 26 tackles.
The Dolphins got a chance to bring him back this offseason and Grier was smart to do so. Jones should be an easy fit in the Miami DT rotation and should work well with Sieler, a player he is familiar with.