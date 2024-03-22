4 underrated Miami Dolphins players that will make a huge impact in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made solid moves in free agency to bolster their roster but it will take an effort by many others to get this team to the next level.
With all the hype over Aaron Brewer, Kendall Fuller, and Jonnu Smith, some moves are much further under the radar and other players were members of the roster who were not free agents but should get a shot in 2024.
It's hard to see players like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt leave in free agency. Their contracts are part of the explanation as to why they left. Others, like Xavien Howard and Jerome Baker, were big moves to cut cap space.
For the Dolphins to continue finding success or take the next step, they will need players who don't carry a big name to step up.
Number 5: Siran Neal
The Miami Dolphins' special teams have been anything but special. Last year we expected to see a breakout with Braxton Berrios but Danny Crossman couldn't figure out how to coach that part of the unit.
Miami was middle of the road at best last year when it came to making special teams plays and this year, they need to take a step forward, especially defensively. This is where Neal comes into play.
Neal has been a standout special teams player with Buffalo and now he is taking it south to help the Dolphins. He is quick with good vision and can close gaps quickly. More importantly, he can tackle. Something Miami lacked consistency with last year.