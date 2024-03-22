4 underrated Miami Dolphins players that will make a huge impact in 2024
By Brian Miller
2 of 4
Special teams are not the only area that needs to improve and this player should take a big step forward in 2024.
Number 4: Jordy Fortson
The former Kansas City Chiefs tight end knows what it takes to win and he has learned from the best in the business.
Fortson has a lot of growth ahead of him and Kansas City fans were not thrilled that he was leaving. To start the season with Miami, Fortson will get buried behind Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe. Still, this is a guy who could be around for more than a year or two.
The tight end can block and catch and on paper has similar traits to Durham Smythe but you could argue that he is a better pass-catcher. He is someone to keep an eye on.