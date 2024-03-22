4 underrated Miami Dolphins players that will make a huge impact in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins found replacing Christian Wilkins isn't a one man job but one player could stand out in 2024.
Number 3: Benito Jones
Jones returns to the Dolphins after having spent the last two years with the Lions in Detroit. His first season with the Lions was as expected. He was a rotational player that gained real game experience. In 2023, Jones had a much better year and started 15 of 17 games for the Lions.
Unlike the Dolphins, the Lions won a playoff game and nearly upset the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.
Jones isn't going to bring veteran experience but having played in a different system and under different coaches could serve him well. He is physical at the point of attack and is still developing having only played three NFL seasons thus far.
An undrafted free agent of the Dolphins, Jones will come home and could surprise a lot of people.