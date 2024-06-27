4 undrafted free agent rookies to watch at Miami Dolphins training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are no strangers to relying on undrafted rookies, and there are plenty of cases of those players working out in recent years. Chris Brooks and Kader Kohou come immediately to mind. Who will make the roster in 2024 from the undrafted pool? Keep an eye on these four players once camp gets here:
4. Hayden Rucci
The Dolphins may have a diamond in the rough with this undrafted tight end from Wisconsin. Hayden Rucci should have been drafted and the fact that he wasn't is a steal for the Dolphins. He is raw for certain, but his potential is through the roof. With a combination of blocking and pass-catching abilities, Rucci is going to push hard for the final TE spot.
Miami is set with Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe at the top of the depth chart, but beyond those two, it will come down to Jordy Fortson, a free agent addition who played 2023 with the Chiefs, and fellow undrafted rookie from last year Julian Hill. Between the three of them, two spots will be available and it seems to point to a Hill vs. Rucci training camp battle for that last spot.
Rucci will have to have an outstanding camp to make the team. Hill has the NFL experience from making the roster last year and Rucci may be better suited this year for the practice squad, but that is why this camp battle will be fun to watch.