4 undrafted free agent rookies to watch at Miami Dolphins training camp
By Brian Miller
2. Storm Duck
Every Dolphins fan will be watching to see what Storm Duck can bring to the table. Already, fans are hoping to see Duck line up against Waddle for the natural memes that will surely follow. For Duck, it's more than having a cool name. He has to play hard and impress Anthony Weaver.
The Dolphins have a good stable of corners, but they also have inexperience deeper on the roster and this is where Duck can make an impact and show that he belongs. He will make this team on his ability to beat out the depth at the position and his play on special teams.
Miami has had good experience in the past with their undrafted players at the position including Kohou and Nik Needham. Will Duck be the next guy that steps up in camp? His OTAs and minicamp sessions were nothing good or bad, but when the team gets into the late July practices and throughout August, that is where he needs to step up and make it known that he can provide what the Dolphins need. Duck is one of only three rookie corners on the Dolphins roster.