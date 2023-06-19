4 veterans that potentially will be unsung heroes for the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
Andrew Van Ginkel or AVG as I would hope he wishes to be called
I like many thought that Andrew Van Ginkel or AVG for the cool kids was going to be one of those players whom we were going to be thanking for all you have done for the Miami Dolphins and that we wish you the best in your future endeavors.
But, the Miami Dolphins signed AVG to a one-year deal in March meaning the guy with the best flow on the team is back for another tour. I love that this happened because I love when the Miami Dolphins have as many good players on the team as possible and AVG is certainly a good player.
Is he a star? No, no he isn't. But if he is given the proper amount of snaps, which to me means nowhere near the majority of snaps then I think AVG can be very effective.
I honestly think this is what Vic Fangio sees in AVG and I think it was because of Fangio banging the table that AVG is back with Miami. I think, and this is with zero evidence just using the old guy as I talked about earlier, that Fangio sees a tenacity in AVG that can come in and spell Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips and provide a spark.
We've seen AVG produce for the Miami Dolphins many times over the last three seasons. He's undersized, and not to sound cliche, but he has a high motor which often enough puts him in positions to make impact plays. I look for him not to be a stat compiler guy but to be as disciplined and play within himself more than most out there. Set the edge, bend to the quarterback, and read your keys. That's my expectation with him.
And who knows, when Vic Fangio was taking last year off coming up with defenses that no man has ever concocted, maybe having Andrew Van Ginkel at middle backer was one of the epiphanies he had that let him know that he to be the Dolphin's defensive coordinator. I'm good with that.