4 veterans that potentially will be unsung heroes for the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
Robert Jones might be the 6th man of the offensive line... or more
Last year, Robert Jones came in as a 2nd-year player who was undrafted out of Middle Tennessee St. and played in 16 games starting in seven of them. That's right, the guy with the very forgettable name came in and was asked to start nearly half the year and also start in the playoff game against the Bills.
He was asked to do all this and I must say I thought he did well. Again, like AVG, was he a star? No, he wasn't. But the guy came in and wasn't a glaring hole like other guys on the Dolphin's offensive line have been and that was nice to see.
Jones started six games at left guard and started the playoff game at right tackle when the Dolphins had possibly the worst starting playoff offensive line in human history out there and Jones held his own. I think that's his thing; holding his own and I'm more than okay with that.
This year, Jone isn't expected to start out of the gate. He will be in the mix to be one of the utility linemen who can pretty much everywhere except I guess center but who knows? Maybe he can do that as well. I have no idea about that.
Jones has the chance to be the first lineman to go in when someone goes down or is terrible. I love that spot for him because we've seen him work and his work is solid. Is it Terron Armstead level of play, not at all. But with Jone in there, I don't fear for Tua's life out there.
And who knows(I feel like I keep saying that), I wouldn't be shocked to see Robert Jones starting for a stretch of games at some point.