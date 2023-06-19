4 veterans that potentially will be unsung heroes for the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
Jeff Wilson Jr. has become the forgotten man but I don't expect that to last
Jeff Wilson Jr. has really become the guy that I think a lot of people forget is actually on the Miami Dolphins. Everyone wants to talk about Devon Achane, Raheem Mostert, and even Salvon Ahmed to some extent. Jeff Wilson Jr. doesn't have that perceived breakaway speed or next-level catching ability that gets anyone too excited in June. I understand it but his name still needs to be talked about, in my opinion. What I'm saying is that Jeff Wilson Jr. is like Sting when he was sitting up in the rafters crow style.
Wilson Jr. came over through the San Francisco to Miami pipeline that was created once Mike McDaniel got here. When he got here, Wilson Jr. made a big splash scoring in his first game against the Bears on a catch and run. In eight games with Miami, Wilson Jr. compiled 392 yards on the ground and 94 in the air while being the backup to Raheem Mostert. Those were decent numbers but like many running backs, if was getting more carries, which I'm not advocating for, they would be higher.
He missed one game last year with a hip injury but he ran hard in the playoff game against the Bills scoring once but more often than not he was getting stuffed in the backfield against that elite Bills' front seven.
Wilson Jr intrigues me because when he is right, and I know this goes for every single player in the league, he has a shiftiness to him that makes guys miss. Along with his square-to-the-line running style that no one else on the Dolphins has, I believe Jeff Wilson Jr. absolutely has a place on this team that can't be overlooked.
We don't know what will Devon Achane will look like and we've seen that Salvon Ahmed who looked decent in some spots goes down instantly if there is a finger within 20 yards of him. We all like Mostert but we know he isn't anything close to a bell cow-guy. Wilson Jr. will be relied on and with a position that takes on so many injuries, he might have to be the man at some point. That is unless the Miami Dolphins don't acquire another back from the north.