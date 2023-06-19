4 veterans that potentially will be unsung heroes for the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
Raekwon Davis will be asked to be a difference maker
I get that currently in Vic Fangio's expected 3-4 defense that Raekwon Davis is being penciled in as the starting nose tackle. I get all that. But I also think that the feeling around Raekwon Davis by many is that he has underachieved so far being in Miami. To that, I can't really argue against it.
Since being drafted in the 2nd round back in 2020, I feel we've all seen moments where Davis couldn't be handled and he has his way with interior offensive linemen but we've also seen Davis be invisible out there way too often.
The bottom line is he has too much talent in him to just be another guy or a JAG as the kids would say. This defense has too much talent on it to be slowed down by ineffective interior defense play.
Raekwon Davis has to find that mean streak in him not just here and there but often. You would think not having his 5th-year option picked up by the team would be motivation enough to elevate his play and sustain that elevated play but it's happened before where guys simply aren't as good as we all thought they could be.
What I know is that late in the year, Davis will be a difference-maker one way or the other for the Miami Dolphins. He has the potential(keyword) to make the rest of the defense so much better if he does his job at a high level which he is very capable of doing. We just need to see it.
Everyone, enjoy your weekend, enjoy the US Open and eat and drink well. I know I will be. Cheers.
Follow me @2ndSatSports