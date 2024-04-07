5 AFC East newcomers that will present the Dolphins with problems in 2024
5 new divisional rivals that the Dolphins have to deal with.
5. WR Curtis Samuel (Bills)
His career resume with Carolina and Washington doesn’t exactly blow you away. Offensive weapon Curtis Samuel was a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2017. That was the same year the Philadelphia Eagles used a fourth-round pick on wide receiver Mack Hollins. Both were signed by the Bills this offseason.
Samuel missed a dozen games in his first season with the Commanders in 2021. He bounced back the past two years with a combined 1,495 yards from scrimmage and 10 total trips to the end zone (8 receiving, 2 rushing). He figures to see a lot more passes this way with Josh Allen and could enjoy a career campaign.
4. RB Antonio Gibson (Patriots)
Rhamondre Stevenson missed the final five games in 2023 after suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 13 loss to the Chargers. One year earlier, the 2021 fourth-round pick from Oklahoma played in all 17 contests and rolled up 1,461 yards from scrimmage, including 1,040 on the ground, and six total touchdowns.
Antonio Gibson spent the first four seasons of his NFL days with Washington. He wasn’t the offensive factor the past two years as he was in his first two seasons. From 2020-21, he totaled 2,373 yards from scrimmage and 21 TDs – 10-plus scores each year. He may supplant Stevenson as the Pats’ lead back.