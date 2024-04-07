5 AFC East newcomers that will present the Dolphins with problems in 2024
3. LT Tyron Smith (Jets)
The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is perhaps more known these days for the injuries that have plagued him often for too many years. After missing only one game in his first five NFL campaigns, tackle Tyron Smith, who spent 13 years with the Cowboys, has not played a complete season since 2015.
However, when the 6’5”, 320-pound pro has been available, he remains one of the league’s best at his position. Smith played and started in 13 games this past season and is not only Pro Football Focus’ fourth-ranked tackle, he graded out as PFF’s number-one player at his position when it came to pass protection.
2. WR K.J. Osborn (Patriots)
This was a sneaky good pickup for the new regime in Foxborough, and it was somewhat surprising that the Minnesota Vikings let him get away. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn is now the Miami Dolphins’ problem, along with the Bills and the Jets. He and Kendrick Bourne should be a productive 1-2 punch for the Pats.
As a rookie in 2020, Osborn played in nine games and didn’t catch a pass. However, he was a big part of the return team and kick coverage units. Over the past three seasons, he’s totaled a combined 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 scores. He also caught a TD pass in the 2002 wild-card loss to the Giants