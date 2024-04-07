5 AFC East newcomers that will present the Dolphins with problems in 2024
1. OLB Haason Reddick (Jets)
He has become one of the most feared edge-rushers in the league. It has been quite a turnaround for 2017 first-round pick Haason Reddick. The Arizona Cardinals made him the 13th overall selection seven years ago, and he spent his first three NFL seasons trying to find his niche as an inside linebacker.
It all changed in 2020 when the Cards turned him loose per se. Over the past four seasons and with three different franchises, the former Temple University product has played in 66 regular-season contests. He’s totaled an impressive 50.5 sacks (11.0-plus QB traps each year), 13 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.
After two seasons with the Eagles, Reddick was dealt to the New York Jets on April 1 for a conditional third-round selection in 2026. That could become a second-round pick if the seven-year pro and two-time Pro Bowler plays in 67.5 percent of the snaps and totals at least 10 sacks for Robert Saleh’s squad this upcoming season (via Spotrac).
There is a little familiarity. Mike McDaniel’s club saw Reddick last season in Philadelphia, a 31-17 Sunday night loss in Week 7 in which he finished with four tackles (2 for losses). Now the Dolphins must deal with the relentless pass-rusher at least twice in 2024, and maybe longer.