5 best veteran pickups signings by Chris Grier this offseason
5. LB Anthony Walker Jr.
One of those efficient performers who has played well for two different franchises. Anthony Walker Jr. ranks 31st on Pro Football Focus’ list of linebackers. That ranking doesn’t seem to be very encouraging. However, a closer look at the numbers shows that the seven-year veteran is No. 11 at his position when it comes to pass coverage.
The former Northwestern University product, a fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, spent the past three seasons with the Browns. He has missed his share of games the past two seasons. Walker totaled 42 defensive stops in a dozen games in 2023, along with a pair of fumble recoveries, as well as four passes defensed.
4. S Jordan Poyer
Anytime you can pick up a player from another team in your division, it figures to be a good thing. Even if the performer winds up not staying with the club for a long period of time, there’s a lot you can learn from a division rival. Safety Jordan Poyer signed with the Bills in 2017, the same year that the franchise hired Sean McDermott.
His stay in Orchard Park saw him put up some impressive numbers. Poyer amassed 22 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and 11.0 sacks. He also has 11 postseason games on his resume. Poyer was an All-Pro in 2021, and a Pro Bowler in 2022. He was the Bills’ second-leading tackler in 2023 but drew mixed reviews.