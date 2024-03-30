5 best offseason additions by Dolphins in 2024, so far
3. C Aaron Brewer
There figured to be changes in the interior of the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. The team was set at the tackle spots, but starting guards Isaiah Wynn and Robert Hunt, as well as center Connor Williams, were set to hit the open market. Hunt wound up joining the Carolina Panthers, while Wynn re-signed with Mike McDaniel’s club.
Meanwhile, Williams remains unsigned and is on the mend after tearing his ACL late in 2023. General manager Chris Grier signed former Titans’ pivot Aaron Brewer. He spent all four of his NFL seasons in Nashville and started every game for Tennessee these past two seasons. Brewer’s forte is run-blocking (6th via Pro Football Focus).
2. CB Kendall Fuller
It’s almost hard to believe that any defender who played for the Washington Commanders in 2023 enjoyed a good year. Don’t tell that to veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller. He proved to be a bit of a bright spot on a team that allowed the most total yards, the most passing yards, and the most points in the league this past season.
Fuller finished fourth on Ron Rivera’s club with 79 tackles. He totaled nine passes defensed and had four of the Commanders’ 18 takeaways courtesy of a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He is Pro Football Focus’ No. 7 cornerback, has 16 career regular-season interceptions and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.