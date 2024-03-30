5 best offseason additions by Dolphins in 2024, so far
1. OLB Shaquil Barrett
These were the words of Tampa Bay's general manager earlier this month when it came to one of the league’s better edge rushers:
"Shaq’s contributions to the Buccaneers both on and off the field these past five seasons have been extraordinary and he will be missed by many in and around the organization. His leadership, work ethic, and dedication to the game have been unmatched and the courage he displayed last season was truly inspirational. We are grateful for Shaq’s time here in Tampa and will always have a special place in our hearts for the Barrett family."- Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht
The nine-year pro, released by the Bucs in mid-March, inked a one-year, $7 million deal with the Dolphins this year. Originally a member of the Denver Broncos and a rookie on that team’s Super Bowl 50 title team, he joined the Bucs in 2019 and spent five productive seasons with the franchise.
He led the league with 19,5 QB traps that first year and played a key role in the franchise’s Super Bowl LV championship club. Barrett totaled eight sacks during the regular season and four more quarterback traps in Tampa’s four-game postseason run.
Barrett was a 16-game starter in 2023 after missing most of 2022 with a torn Achilles. He’s now more than a year removed from that injury, and poised for a big year.