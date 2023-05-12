5 best parts of the Miami Dolphins schedule and why the are good for Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins schedule was released on Thursday and some of it was a little eye opening. Overall, the schedule is good for the Dolphins.
Miami doesn't have an easy schedule by any stretch. They play the 2nd toughest schedule in the entire NFL behind only the Eagles. In the AFC East, the Bills get a very favorable schedule throughout the season while the Jets and Patriots get one of the tougher stretches out of the gate.
The Dolphins will only play one game at home in the first four weeks and that single game in September will be against the Denver Broncos. September heat will not play a big role in the other three games but as a whole, it's not a bad thing.
Here are five things about this schedule that are actually good for the Miami Dolphins.
The west coast trip could have been a lot worse but now, it simply isn't.
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be a tough opener to the 2023 season but the good news is the Miami Dolphins will have a week inbetween the final preseeason game and the start of the regular season so in this case, no short week preparation for a long cross-country road trip.
The Dolphins will play two on the road to open the season but they get a New England team in week 2 on Sunday night and no one is certain what kind of Patriots team will be put together in New England this year.
Getting the Chargers out of the way early means that Miami's longest trip during the season will be against the Chiefs in Germany. That game will precede a home game against the Patriots.