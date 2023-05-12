5 best parts of the Miami Dolphins schedule and why the are good for Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not face any other NFL team coming off a bye week.
This season, every team that the Miami Dolphins face will not have a week off to prepare. The only team that will have a vacant lead-in is L.A. in week one.
Is this really important? Of course it is. It helps considerably that Miami will not be out playing while the team they are playing the following week sits at home rests up and has an extra week of preparation and film.
Miami will come off their bye week, week 10 following their trip to Germany, and will face the Las Vegas Raiders who will make a cross-country trip to south Florida. That isn't idea for a team looking to make strides in 2023 after a disappointing season under Josh McDaniel last year.
The Dolphins bye week is also in the middle of the season avoiding an early season break that may not have helped players recover for a longer haul. Miami will have eight weeks left in the regular season after their bye week.