5 best parts of the Miami Dolphins schedule and why the are good for Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not face any division rivals in the last month of the season.
While the Miami Dolphins could face some late season adverse weather games, there is a less likely chance this year.
Miami will face the Jets in late November in New York, they will face the Commanders in early December and the Ravens in week 17. Three of their five December games and their lone January game will all be played at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami has had a tendency to struggle in December but many of those games are road games. Miami will get the Titans, Jets, Cowboys, and Bills at home to close out their final five games and that is an incredible benefit after starting the season with three of four on the road.
Another benefit, Miami will have home field against three teams that should be fighting for a post season birth and having at least a small upper hand in those games can't be discounte.