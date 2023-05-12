5 best parts of the Miami Dolphins schedule and why the are good for Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins not play any Thursday night games in 2023.
Miami will get two Sunday Night Football games, one Black Friday game, a game in Germany, and a Monday Night Football game as well but they will not play on Thursday night.
This is important because the Dolphins will not have any short weeks in the 2023 giving them a full slate of workdays to prepare for the following week. Conversely, the Dolphins will not play any other teams coming off a bye week either.
Panthers, Jets, Cowboys, Titans, - week 7 week 13 - Ravens, Bills week 14 - Commanders
The Dolphins will face the Jets, Cowboys, and Titans all at home late in the season. All three of those teams will have their bye weeks in week 7 of the season. The Ravens who face Miami in week 17 will hold their bye week in week 13, as will the Bills. The Commanders, who Miami faces in week 13 will hold their bye the following weekend.