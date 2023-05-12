5 best parts of the Miami Dolphins schedule and why the are good for Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not get a long stretch of games that will be a problem.
Injuries happen but for the Dolphins this year, there is no stretch of major games with huge implications until late in the season when the Dolphins will be playing at home five out of eight games after the teams bye week.
That alone should sink in for a minute. As we talked about the bye week already, the fact Miami's two road trips after the bye week are against the Ravens and the Commanders. Miami's toughest games will be the Jets, Bills, and Cowboys.
The Dolphins will not have three games on the road back-to-back-to-back at all this year. While they open with three of four games on the road, not ideal, that is the worst stretch of the season for the Dolphins.
Miami will play the Chargers, Bills, Giants, and Eagles in the first seven weeks and the Chiefs in the first nine as well. Miami will also play the Patriots twice as well as the Panthers and Broncos. If the Dolphins can enter their bye week with six wins, they will be favorites to make the postseason.
The Dolphins will not play the Jets until after their bye week and then face them twice and they will not face the Patriots after week 8. Over the last several years the Patriots and Dolphins face off in the final three weeks.
Overall, this is as good of a schedule as the Dolphins could ask for. Yes, the trade some early warm weather games that tend to wear down opponents but there is nothing like no overly bad weather games late in December and the fact Miami will be home 5 games out of the last 8 can't be discounted. Afterall, it is still hot in December too!