The 5 best punters in the history of the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had their share of great punters but they have also had their share of average at best punters as well. In the history of the franchise, only a couple truly stand out as great. The Dolphins are not known for their rich punting history, and that is probably a good thing if we are being honest, considering some of the great offensive systems the Dolphins have had.
From the late 1960s to now, Miami has only had a handful of punting specialists stick around for an extended period of time, most are one to two year fixes at best. The Dolphins have, more often than not, signed bargain punters from year to year, and that has served them well enough. Still, some have stepped up and stand out through the history of the franchise and five stand higher than the others.
Criteria for selection
For this historical retrospective, we are looking at each player's impact on the roster as well as their statistical achievements and longevity. We also wanted to look at the importance of their contributions to the team. When needed, we also considered their best plays, their hang time, and more.
While not every punter in Dolphins history will be listed, we didn't stick with simple punting statistics like yardage or inside the 20-yard line. The most important factor was how the players were used and the team's importance. The Dolphins tend to use new punters every few years, and they often looked at cheaper options when their contracts were up. This has hindered Miami in finding longer-term solutions to the position.
Our selection of the five best in Dolphins' history may not be the same that most agree with, but at the top, it is hard to debate the significance of what those two brought to the organization during their time in Miami. From memorable moments to clutch kicks and one especially gutsy play that could have changed the course of NFL history from what we know today, punters have still managed to play an important role for the Dolphins; in fact, it was a punter that may actually have made the Dolphins historic.
The Top 5 punters in Miami Dolphins history
5. Matt Turk
Matt Turk played 61 games for the Dolphins and did so on two different occasions. He first joined the Dolphins in 2000 and played two seasons in Miami before leaving. He returned to Miami for another round in 2003 and played through the 2005 season. In total, Turk spent five seasons with Miami.
In those 61 games, Turk punted 339 times for 13,910 yards. He averaged 41 yards per punt and landed 105 of those inside the 20 yard line. That number would be good enough for fourth on the Dolphins All-Time list. His longest punt was 77 yards. Only one other player matched that number, Reggie Roby. The two share the Dolphins record.
4. Matt Haack
Matt Haack kicks off at number five. He spent four seasons with the Dolphins from 2017 to 2020. Haack was one of the more consistent punters in Dolphins history and he was able to flip the field under pressure. He punted 307 times in 64 games for 13,724 yards good enough for 4th in team history. Haack also put 114 punts inside the 20-yard line.
In his career with the Dolphins, Haack averaged 44.7 yards per punt but his longest kick was only 65 yards, dwarfed by Turk's and Roby's 77. What stands out is that Haack only had 15 touchbacks while with the Dolphins. That is a testament to his control and understanding of the field.
3. Reggie Roby
If there is a debate on this list, it might be putting Reggie Roby at third. When Dolphins fans think of Dolphins history and punters, Roby is typically the player that comes to mind. He played from 1983 to 1992 and was an incredible asset to the team. His 165 punts inside the 20 is good enough for 2nd place in team history.
Roby, known for wearing a watch and recording his hang time, punted for 24,036 yards for a 43.3 average. If there was a hiccup in his game, he often outkicked his coverage. He put up 69 touchbacks in his career which is by far the highest number of any other player at the position.
Roby played 10 years for the Dolphins and punted 555 times in 145 games, the most of any Dolphins punter but one.
2. Brandon Fields
Brandon Fields may not be the most well-known kicker in the history of the Dolphins, but statistically, he is at the top in more than one category. Fields played for the Dolphins from 2007 to 2015 and was one of Miami's most consistent players at the punter position. He punted 594 times in 128 games for a 46.8-yard average.
His 205 punts inside the 20-yard line dwarf every other punter's number. The closest, Roby, was only able to put 165 punts inside. Making this more impressive, Fields only had 49 touchbacks in his Dolphins career. His longest was 74 yards, which was only three short of the record, and he had only three punts blocked. In total, Field had nine seasons for the Dolphins. His statistics are hard to overlook when comparing him to other players at the position.
1. Larry Seiple
It would be an easy argument to make that Fields or Roby would be better as the No. 1 punter in Dolphins history, but Larry Seiple simply has made more of an impact on the team than any other player at this position and his contributions to the team are without a question, more noticeable than any other.
Statistically, Seiple's 11 seasons with the team are impressive. He won two Super Bowls and played in another. He appeared in 150 games and punted 633 times with a 40-yards per punt average. In all, he punted 25,347 yards, more than Roby but less than Fields. He only had six touchbacks in his career and only 19 inside the 20.
Seiple's greatest contribution to the team, however, came in the AFC Championship game in 1972. The Dolphins were not playing well against the hosting Steelers when Seiple set up to punt and pulled it down for a 37-yard fake that not only netted the Dolphins a first-down but changed the momentum of the game. Without that fake punt, the Dolphins may not have won the game and eventually completed the only modern-era perfect season. History would have told a completely different story had he not made it.
The 5 best punters in Miami Dolphins history by yardage
Rank
Player
Years with team
yardage
1
Brandon Fields
2007-2015
27,780
2
Larry Seiple
1967-1977
25,347
3
Reggie Roby
1983-1992
24,036
4
Matt Turk
2000-2001/03-05
13,910
5
Matt Haack
2017-2020
13,724