5 biggest questions the Dolphins need answered before training camp
By Brian Miller
4. How many DTs will the Dolphins keep to replace Christian Wilkins?
When the Dolphins let Christian Wilkins leave in free agency, the answer was quantity over quality to find a replacement. Miami signed eight defensive tackles to compete during camp this year, but none stand out as being an unquestionable starter. Aside from Zach Sieler, who will stand up and make a case for the starting job next to him or the go-to guy in the rotation?
Again, this won't be solved in OTAs or minicamp, but the Dolphins will get an idea of who is going to practice harder to make an impression and get the early reps when camp rolls around. The Dolphins will likely have to carry more DTs than they have previously because of the unknowns with most of the players.
The majority of the guys Miami signed have been backups for most of their careers with a limited number of starts. Somewhere among them, the Dolphins will have to figure out who can not only make the roster, but make an impact on game days as well. Training camp will solve a lot of those questions, but clearly entering into the days before camp begins, this is going to be a question that fans will be watching closely for answers.