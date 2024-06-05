5 biggest questions the Dolphins need answered before training camp
By Brian Miller
3. Who is going to provide depth at WR?
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on the outside, and maybe Odell Beckham Jr. and Waddle will switch off in the slot. It's an amazing thought when you think about it, but then you have to wonder what is going to happen behind them. What if Waddle gets hurt or Hill is lost again for any period of time? What then? The Dolphins have a top-level WR unit on the front end, but on the back end, spots are up for grabs.
Miami will enter training camp with these questions on their minds. Do they keep Malik Washington and Tahj Washingotn, the two rookie draft picks, or do they go with a veteran like River Cracraft? The question of Erik Ezukanma will come up as well. Have the Dolphins seen enough or do they still believe he is the answer to their WR depth? You could make an argument that Miami isn't sold on Ezukanma, considering they selected two wide receivers in this year's draft.
Miami's wide receivers room is going to be interesting, but the Dolphins need a game plan behind their top three, especially their top WRs. If either Hill or Waddle are lost for any period of time, they may not have the personnel to run the Mike McDaniel offense effectively. McDaniel will need to change his approach and become far more reliant on the rushing attack.