5 biggest questions the Dolphins need answered before training camp
By Brian Miller
1. Will Mike McDaniel turn the corner as a play-caller?
McDaniel has said he thought about putting the playbook down for someone else to make the calls, but he opted against it. Over the last two seasons, McDaniel has called some great games, but he has also called some that were not so good. He has to do better with the flow of the offense and the game. When a defense takes away his game plan, he has to have an answer to force them to switch up again - then counter that as well.
This is something that McDaniel is aware of, which is why he considered giving up those duties and the fact he changed his mind should be an early indication that he recognizes some of those faults, like sticking to the passing game too long, or not sticking to the run game when it is working well. Why does he abandon those aspects of the game when they are clicking?
Similar to what Jimmy Johnson once said, "Sometimes you just want to go to the cookie jar." In this case, that jar has Waddle and Hill hidden inside. They are far more exciting with a 10-to-15 yard pick up as opposed to a four-yard gain on the ground. Miami can win by putting points on the board, but they also have to win by controlling the tempo and the time of the game as well.