5 biggest questions remaining for the Miami Dolphins at this point of the season
The Miami Dolphins could have a three game lead by the end of Sunday but that doesn't mean there are not questions surrounding their 2023 season.
By Brian Miller
The 2023 NFL season and thus the Miami Dolphins season is coming down to the final six games of the year and the playoffs have never been this closely within reach.
The race for the AFC East division is the biggest challenge for the Dolphins. A win on Sunday improves Miami to 9-3 and gives them a full three-game lead over the Bills. That, however, isn't the biggest question but it is where we will start.
The Miami Dolphins' best chance for the post-season right now is the division. Miami's magic number is four games and a win on Sunday will reduce that to three. Those three games can be a combination of wins by the Dolphins or losses by the Bills.
No one is thinking about Wild Card and everyone is thinking about something else. Potential playoff seeding. The last time the Miami Dolphins hosted a playoff game was in 2008 when Miami lost to the Ravens. The Dolphins' last two home playoff games were both against the Ravens and Miami lost both.
The question? Can the Dolphins win the division and can they potentially get a first-round bye?
The answer to both is yes. A win on Sunday moves the Dolphins into a head-to-head tie with the Ravens and likely the Chiefs and Jaguars as well. Miami still has a game ahead against the Ravens so the race for the top seed in the AFC is wide open.