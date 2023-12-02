5 biggest questions remaining for the Miami Dolphins at this point of the season
The Miami Dolphins could have a three game lead by the end of Sunday but that doesn't mean there are not questions surrounding their 2023 season.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa needs to work on his consistency and needs to eliminate the turnovers.
The question is can Tua Tagovailoa lead this team like he did earlier in the season?
We may as well jump right into the Tua Tagovailoa talk. Tua remains one of the best QBs in the NFL and one of the most consistent but whether you like him, love him, or hate him, he has been inconsistent the last four games.
Tua's biggest problem right now is that he is trying too hard. He is shouldering a lot of responsibility and while he can say that the atmosphere around him doesn't get in his mind, there is no way that it can't. Tua is taking some risks on the field which has led to turnovers. He needs to clean that up.
One area that he can work on, however, is what he does when the pocket breaks down. He is good at moving around and creating time but he needs to get the vision of what is directly in front of him. There are several plays throughout the year that he can easily pick u p 5-10 yards with his legs but there is a lot of hesitation.
When Tua gets that out of his head and starts to pull the ball down and run with it on early downs rather than throw it out of bounds or force it into coverage, he will become a lot more dangerous. He has the rest of the game down pretty well.