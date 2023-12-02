5 biggest questions remaining for the Miami Dolphins at this point of the season
The Miami Dolphins could have a three game lead by the end of Sunday but that doesn't mean there are not questions surrounding their 2023 season.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offensive line is still the biggest question on this entire team.
Butch Barry has been an incredible coaching addition to the Dolphins and for the first time in about a decade, the Dolphins offensive line doesn't suck (that's a nod to the movie "For Love of the Game."
The Dolphins' offensive line has been so surprisingly good this year that they have missed Connor Williams, Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt, Isaiah Wynn, and Robert Jones without much drop-off.
Miami is healthy right now with Robert Hunt expected to play on Sunday and Terron Armstead vowing to play as well. Has Barry done such a great job with the line that they can literally swap players out as needed?
The question is can the Miami Dolphins offensive line remain dominant?
Miami Dolphins fans have waited for the offensive line to return to their former level of play. All year we have watched the Dolphins face off against guys named Bosa, Crosby, and Williams, and yet the Dolphins are not only walking away unscathed but Tua is the least sacked QB, and the Dolphins' rushing attack is the 2nd best in the NFL.
That is something fans didn't expect heading into this season. Now they have to continue.