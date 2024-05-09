5 defensive free agents the Miami Dolphins should still consider
5. DE Carl Lawson
In today’s NFL, the passing attack is king. That means you can’t have enough defensive players that can chase down opposing quarterbacks. No one knows more about that than McDaniel. The 2023 Dolphins were hit hard in this area late in the season and it proved very costly.
Weaver was part of a Ravens’ team that led the NFL with 60 sacks in 2023. Former Jets’ defensive end Carl Lawson was limited to only six games in 2023 and missed all of 2021 with an Achilles’ injury. However, the edge-rusher started all 17 games in 2022 and totaled seven sacks. He would make a ton of sense for Miami.
4. DT Al Woods
Grier addressed the defensive line, most notably the interior, this offseason on multiple occasions. Of course, there was a good reason for that, as Christian Wilkins left for the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami’s run defense slumped late, and in the playoffs – allowing 125-plus yards in three straight games.
Grier drafted seven players last month, and none were defensive linemen. Why not add another big body up front and spend the next few months finding the right combination? Al Woods played in only six games for the Jets this past year. The 6-4, 305-pound pro is a veteran of 13 seasons and with six different teams. He knows what it takes to get the job done.